Illegal arms factory busted in Gorakhpur, one held

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: One person was arrested for allegedly running an illegal arms factory at Tamtha village here, police said Saturday.

Police seized seven pistols, two 12-bore cartridges and one 315-bore cartridge from his possession, SP (north) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths raided Tamtha village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhangha police station and arrested Jai Prakash Vishwakarma.

"We got information about manufacturing and supply of arms in Jhangha area. Tools used in manufacturing weapons were also recovered," the SP said.

A case was registered against Vishwakarma, he added.