Those trying to stop 'rath yatra' will get crushed: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee

Condemning Chatterjee's comment, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb peace and stability of the state. 

BJP West Bengal Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A senior leader of the BJP's West Bengal unit said on Saturday that those trying to stop the party's scheduled 'rath yatra' in the state "will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot", drawing criticism from the ruling TMC.

Locket Chatterjee, the saffron party's West Bengal Mahila Morcha president, also said that the 'yatra' is being organised to restore democracy in the state. BJP national president Amit Shah is set to kick off three 'rath yatras' - which will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal - on December 5, 7 and 9.

At the conclusion of the 'yatra', the party plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The main purpose of the rath yatra is to restore democracy in West Bengal. We have said this earlier too that the heads of those who try to stop the 'rath yatra' will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot," Chatterjee told reporters after attending a party meet at Malda district.

Condemning Chatterjee's comment, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb peace and stability of the state. "The BJP's main aim is to push its communal agenda in Bengal. That is why they are making these provocative comments. But the people of Bengal will defeat the divisive politics of the BJP," Chatterjee said.

