Congress crying over demonetisation as it has lost money: PM Modi

By IANS

SHAHDOL: Stepping up his attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Gandhis are crying even two years after demonetisation as they have "lost" ill-gotten money.

"These days people are discussing development. People are discussing how in 55 years the four generations of a family could not bring development and how a chaiwala (tea-seller) has so much of money for development. This is the reason for their pain," he said addressing an election meeting.

"And this is their (Congress) problem," the Prime Minister said, and questioned, "Is anyone in Madhya Pradesh crying due to demonetisation here?"

Attacking the Gandhi family, Modi said, "only the Congress is crying, only one (Gandhi) family is crying," he said.

"How much money they have lost due to demonetisation that even after two years they are unable to withstand its blow," he thundered.

Modi was referring to the Gandhi family and the three Prime Ministers of the country from the family-- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Referring to the benefits of demonetisation, Modi said, "The money hidden by many people in their homes under their beds, in almirahs and sacks has been brought back to banks. It is your money and that is being used for development purposes."

On November 8, 2016, Modi announced spiking of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, a move criticised by the Congress and other opposition parties. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly attacking the government over demonetisation.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of neglecting the development in the state despite ruling it for over 55 years.

"It is clear in front of you, 55 years versus 15 years. You people also do comparison of what the four generations of a family did and what the BJP government has done in last 15 years in the state," he said.

Modi also asked the people to compare the work of the Congress' four generation 55 year rule and the four and a half years of the BJP government at the Centre.

Highlighting the work of the BJP government, Modi said "we have built in four years as many toilets they (Congress governments) built in four generations".

Modi also accused the Congress of winning the elections by spreading lies. "Earlier they used to win by spreading lies as there was no strong opposition, there was no strong media and no social media. They are not able to win because the lies spread by them are exposed instantly."