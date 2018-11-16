Home Nation

Mumbai to get two floating restaurants by August 2022

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate two floating restaurants under the ongoing waterfront development work at Mumbai Port in Mumbai on Saturday.

Gadkari will participate in the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Mumbai Port Trust's new Eastern Water Front, the shipping ministry said in a statement.

The shipping minister will also launch the access Control and RFID System as well as the development of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Gadkari will also launch invitation of tenders for Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway and a Super Specialty Hospital at the Port.

The 8-km long Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway would be the world's longest ropeway oversea.

The project has been envisaged at a cost Rs 800 crore and will be completed by August 2022.

The two floating restaurants have the capacity to accommodate 475 persons each.

Licenses have been awarded for three floating restaurants - two at the sea off Gateway of India and one at the sea off Girgaum Chowpatty.

