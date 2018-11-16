Home Nation

Vibrant Gujarat is now a platform where world's problems are discussed, says Vijay Rupani

Rupani said, the summit was echoing in the world not for its magnanimity but for the intention with which it was being held.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:02 PM

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Gujarat government on Friday held the curtain raiser for the 9th Vibrant Gujarat summit here. Speaking at the gathering, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani laid out the vision of the summit, Shaping a New India.

"Earlier this was only an investment attraction summit but now it has been transformed into a platform where world issues are being discussed," he said and added that the summit was echoing in the world not for its magnanimity but for the intention with which it was being held.

On the occasion, the state government also signed MoUs with two textile and apparel associations namely -- Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

"I am happy that vibrant Gujarat is being held at a time when India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and Gujarat is the fastest growing state in the country," Manoj Kumar Das, principle secretary, government of Gujarat said.

The Delhi event will be followed by similar ones in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. Around 25 such events have been held already in various countries across the world.

The summit will be held between January 18 and 20 next year.This edition of the summit will feature an Ahmedabad Shopping Festival based on the Dubai Shopping Fest to entertain delegates, participants and others.Vibrant Gujarat Summit is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was started in 2003 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

 

