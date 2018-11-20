Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Second phase of Panchayat elections underway

The overall turnout for the first phase of Panchayat body elections which concluded peacefully on November 17 was 74 percent.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Polling began on a brisk note in 40 Blocks of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the second phase of the Panchayat bodies elections on Tuesday.

The polling in 17 blocks in Jammu, 12 in Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh region commenced at 8 am today morning and will conclude at 2 pm. The Counting of votes will take place immediately after the voting ends.

As per the Election Commission of India, after withdrawal and scrutiny, as many as 1038 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch Halqas and 4,165 candidates for 3610 Panch wards in this phase.

Security has been beefed up across the state so that the elections can be conducted in a peaceful manner. Majority of the candidates have been provided with security in the region.

The overall turnout for the first phase of Panchayat body elections which concluded peacefully on November 17 was 74 percent. These elections are being held in nine phases. Last Panchayat polls in the state took place in 2011

These elections were announced last month, but two major political parties which had dominated the region-- The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the polls accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of taking a firm stand on the protection of Article 35(A) of the Constitution which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp