Jammu and Kashmir: Second phase of Panchayat elections underway

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Polling began on a brisk note in 40 Blocks of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the second phase of the Panchayat bodies elections on Tuesday.

The polling in 17 blocks in Jammu, 12 in Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh region commenced at 8 am today morning and will conclude at 2 pm. The Counting of votes will take place immediately after the voting ends.

As per the Election Commission of India, after withdrawal and scrutiny, as many as 1038 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch Halqas and 4,165 candidates for 3610 Panch wards in this phase.

Voting underway for second phase of Panchayat Polls in Jammu and Kashmir; visuals from a polling station in Udhampur's Tikri.

Security has been beefed up across the state so that the elections can be conducted in a peaceful manner. Majority of the candidates have been provided with security in the region.

The overall turnout for the first phase of Panchayat body elections which concluded peacefully on November 17 was 74 percent. These elections are being held in nine phases. Last Panchayat polls in the state took place in 2011

These elections were announced last month, but two major political parties which had dominated the region-- The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the polls accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of taking a firm stand on the protection of Article 35(A) of the Constitution which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.