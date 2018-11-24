Militants kidnap, kill former SPO in J&K's Shopian district

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A former special police officer (SPO) was killed by suspected militants on Friday after they kidnapped him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bullet-riddled body of former SPO Basharat Ahmad Wagay was recovered, hours after he was kidnapped, a police official said.

Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

The police official said that the two other kidnapped persons -- Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay -- were released by the suspected militants.

Militants killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of being informers of security forces.