Home Nation

Air India waives cargo charges for carrying relief material for cyclone Gaja victims

Prabhu ordered Air India to waive cargo charges for the relief material that is being sent to Tamil Nadu to help victims of the cyclone and the airline management has agreed to it.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has waived charges for carrying relief materials to victims of cyclone Gaja on its flights from the national capital to Chennai, following an order from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving more than 60 people dead and causing widespread damage.

Prabhu ordered Air India to waive cargo charges for the relief material that is being sent to Tamil Nadu to help victims of the cyclone and the airline management has agreed to it, according to an official release.

Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital would coordinate and authorise the relief material that is to be transferred to Chennai.

"We will extend any sort of help to provide relief to the cyclone-affected areas of Tamil Nadu," Prabhu said.

The minister said that keeping in view the severe damage that the cyclone has caused to the people of Tamil Nadu, it has been decided to waive any charges for the transfer of relief material to the affected people via Air India flights.

"I have ordered Air India to provide this relief and I am happy that they have agreed to provide much needed relief," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Air India Cargo charges waived cyclone relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp