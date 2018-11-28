Air India waives cargo charges for carrying relief material for cyclone Gaja victims

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has waived charges for carrying relief materials to victims of cyclone Gaja on its flights from the national capital to Chennai, following an order from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving more than 60 people dead and causing widespread damage.

Prabhu ordered Air India to waive cargo charges for the relief material that is being sent to Tamil Nadu to help victims of the cyclone and the airline management has agreed to it, according to an official release.

Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital would coordinate and authorise the relief material that is to be transferred to Chennai.

In response to the destruction by #GajaCyclone, we've waived off freight charges for transfer of relief material to Tamil Nadu. @airindiain will facilitate the transfer of relief material to Chennai.Our prayers & support with the people affected by the cyclone. #GajaCycloneRelief — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 28, 2018

"We will extend any sort of help to provide relief to the cyclone-affected areas of Tamil Nadu," Prabhu said.

The minister said that keeping in view the severe damage that the cyclone has caused to the people of Tamil Nadu, it has been decided to waive any charges for the transfer of relief material to the affected people via Air India flights.

"I have ordered Air India to provide this relief and I am happy that they have agreed to provide much needed relief," he added.