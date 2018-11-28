Married off at 6, this child bride 'frees' herself after 12 years

By Online Desk

JODHPUR: A Rajasthan village girl, who was married off at the age of 6, was able to dissolve her 12-year-long marriage with the help of an NGO.

Pintudevi, daughter of a labourer, recently turned18. A Family Court in Jodhpur on Tuesday declared their marriage as null and void.

The bride's in-laws were involved in 'criminal activities'. When Pintudevi demanded a divorce, they threatened her family with dire consequences and social boycott.

With the support of one Kriti Bharti, Founder and Managing Trustee of Jodhpur-based NGO Saarthi Trust, Pintudevi filed a plea in June to annul her marriage to a youth of Saran Nagar.

Pintudevi said: "I am freed from the clutches of child marriage with the help of Kriti didi and now I will study to make my dreams come true."

Bharti said the best efforts are being made for better rehabilitation of Pintudevi after the annulment of her marriage.

(With inputs from IANS)