Jharkhand to get 50 food processing units at Rs 271 crore

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for 50 food processing units that are to come up in the state at a cost of B 271 crore. The units are tipped to generate 6,000 jobs in the state.

During the inaugural session of the two-day Global Agriculture and Food Summit being held in Ranchi, organic brand - ‘Jaivik Jharkhand’ was also launched to promote organic farming in the state.

Addressing a gathering of more than 10,000 delegates from eight countries and farmers from the state and elsewhere, Das announced that the 28 lakh farmers in the state will be given free mobile phones to help them adapt to the fast changing world. He also promised separate power feeders for farmers by May 2019 to ensure at least six hours of uninterrupted power for them.

“The plans will create new avenues for the youths in the future,” the chief minister told reporters.