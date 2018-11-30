Home Nation

Jharkhand to get 50 food processing units at Rs 271 crore

The units are tipped to generate 6,000 jobs in the state.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for 50 food processing units that are to come up in the state at a cost of B 271 crore. The units are tipped to generate 6,000 jobs in the state.

During the inaugural session of the two-day Global Agriculture and Food Summit being held in Ranchi, organic brand - ‘Jaivik Jharkhand’ was also launched to promote organic farming in the state.   

Addressing a gathering of more than 10,000 delegates from eight countries and farmers from the state and elsewhere, Das announced that the 28 lakh farmers in the state will be given free mobile phones to help them adapt to the fast changing world. He also promised separate power feeders for farmers by May 2019 to ensure at least six hours of uninterrupted power for them.

“The plans will create new avenues for the youths in the future,” the chief minister told reporters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Jaivik Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp