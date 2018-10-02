Home Nation

'Raj Thackeray is a goon': Tanushree Dutta hits out at MNS chief

Dutta had levelled allegations of harassment against Nana Patekar while they were working together in a film in 2008.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray is a goon and has got several like him in his party, says Tanushree Dutta.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Tanushree Dutta, who had earlier levelled allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar, on Monday accused Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray of having links to the attack on her.

“The criminal minded leader wanted to replace Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and he resorts to violence every now and then since he couldn’t get the position,” she has said.

Dutta had levelled allegations of harassment against Nana Patekar while they were working together in a film in 2008. She had alleged that her car was attacked by goons when she tried to leave the sets of the film in protest against the alleged harassment.

A video of her car being attacked was made public earlier this week and has caused massive public outrage. She levelled charges against Thackeray on Monday.

“Raj Thackeray is a goon and has got several like him in his party. A leader is one who protects the weak and not bullies them. A person who attacks women can’t be called a leader,” Dutta said.

