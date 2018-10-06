Home Nation

EC delayed press meet for announcing poll dates for PM Modi's speech in Rajasthan rally: Congress

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday afternoon the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Congress Saturday alleged that the EC has delayed its scheduled press conference to announce poll dates for four states on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a public rally in Rajasthan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The EC was supposed to hold a press conference at 12.30 pm to announce polls in four states. But, it was postponed to 3 pm."

The apparent reason could be to facilitate "Modi to deliver his speech at a rally at 1 pm in Rajasthan", he said at the India Today East Conclave here.

Surjewala said the people are under attack by their own government and the economy was in doldrums with the rupee sliding everyday.

On who will be the prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said "the people will decide".

"But, it will be a people's government and not be at war with the people," the Congress leader said.

TAGS
Congress PM Modi Election Commission Rajasthan Election

Comments

