Home Nation

VHP sets January-end deadline for Ram temple law

If the deadline is not met, a Dharma Sansad of 20,000 religious leaders would decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, the VHP warned.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

The hardening of the VHP language happened after a day-long meeting here of 50 saints who lead the Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday setting January 31 as the deadline for the Narendra Modi government to enact a law to construct a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, the emotive issue was back on the frontburner. The deadline comes at a time when the title suit is still pending before the Supreme Court.

If the deadline is not met, a Dharma Sansad of 20,000 religious leaders would decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, the VHP warned.This is the first-ever deadline set for the Modi government by any outfit in the saffron fraternity. The erstwhile Vajpayee government had been publicly pressured by the parivar on multiple occasions, but there has hardly been a ripple against Modi so far.

The hardening of the VHP language happened after a day-long meeting here of 50 saints who lead the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Saying they were disappointed with the delay in the Supreme Court’s final verdict, the saints approved a four-pronged plan, including gheraoing MPs and meeting governors to pressure the Centre.

VHP working president Alok Kumar demanded the enactment of a law in the winter session of Parliament. “When the Representation of the People Act could be amended during the pendency of Indira Gandhi’s appeal in the SC against her election being set aside, why can’t a law be brought in on Ayodhya,” he argued.

“We had expected the Dipak Misra bench to deliver its verdict in September. But rivals put roadblocks to delay the hearing of the main title suit case,” he claimed.

A delegation of saints called on President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day and submitted a memorandum.

“The SC has set October 29 as the date for the next hearing in the case. The course it would take is not clear, so please ask your government to enact a law,” the memorandum urged Kovind.The BJP at its Palampur meet in 1989 adopted a resolution to join the Ram movement. But now it is maintaining distance, saying the matter is sub-judice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ayodhya dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices