VHP sets January-end deadline for Ram temple law

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday setting January 31 as the deadline for the Narendra Modi government to enact a law to construct a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, the emotive issue was back on the frontburner. The deadline comes at a time when the title suit is still pending before the Supreme Court.

If the deadline is not met, a Dharma Sansad of 20,000 religious leaders would decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, the VHP warned.This is the first-ever deadline set for the Modi government by any outfit in the saffron fraternity. The erstwhile Vajpayee government had been publicly pressured by the parivar on multiple occasions, but there has hardly been a ripple against Modi so far.

The hardening of the VHP language happened after a day-long meeting here of 50 saints who lead the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Saying they were disappointed with the delay in the Supreme Court’s final verdict, the saints approved a four-pronged plan, including gheraoing MPs and meeting governors to pressure the Centre.

VHP working president Alok Kumar demanded the enactment of a law in the winter session of Parliament. “When the Representation of the People Act could be amended during the pendency of Indira Gandhi’s appeal in the SC against her election being set aside, why can’t a law be brought in on Ayodhya,” he argued.

“We had expected the Dipak Misra bench to deliver its verdict in September. But rivals put roadblocks to delay the hearing of the main title suit case,” he claimed.

A delegation of saints called on President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day and submitted a memorandum.

“The SC has set October 29 as the date for the next hearing in the case. The course it would take is not clear, so please ask your government to enact a law,” the memorandum urged Kovind.The BJP at its Palampur meet in 1989 adopted a resolution to join the Ram movement. But now it is maintaining distance, saying the matter is sub-judice.