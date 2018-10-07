Home Nation

30 minor girls oppose lewd graffiti in Bihar school, thrashed by mob

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection following the registration of an FIR that named nine persons as accused.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image . | Express Illustrations

By PTI

SUNPAUL: Thirty minor girls of a school in Bihar's Supaul district were beaten up by a mob after they protested against lewd comments on a wall allegedly written by boys of a neighbouring school, police said Sunday.

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection following the registration of an FIR that named nine persons as accused, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary told PTI.

All the injured girls are students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl students of the residential school were playing within the campus.

"Both the schools are in the same campus with separate buildings and a common playground.

The boys allegedly wrote some lewd comments on the wall of the girls school, which the minor girls resisted and beat up the boys before chasing them away," Supaul District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav told PTI.

The Middle School boys  all minors  narrated the incident to their parents, following which their mothers teamed up with other villagers and entered the school premises and attacked the girls, Yadav said.

He said 74 girl students were at the playground at the time of the incident and 30 of them received injuries.

All the injured students were admitted to Triveniganj referral hospital, the DM said, adding, 20 girls were released after they were administered first-aid.

The remaining 10 are still undergoing treatment and would be released in a day or two, Yadav said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar School Minor Thrashing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated