Man arrested for derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Published: 09th October 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMBASSA: A man was arrested in Tripura's Dhalai district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in social media, a police officer said Tuesday.

A West Bengal Police team arrested Tushar Sharma of Kulai area in Dhalai district on October 6 for the alleged derogatory remarks against Banerjee, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ambassa, Asish Das Gupta said Sharma was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Ambassa.

The West Bengal Police sought his transit remand.

However, the CJM rejected the request of the West Bengal Police as the arrested person was sick and ordered for his admission in a hospital.

The CJM ordered that the accused be produced before it on Wednesday.

A West Bengal Police team camping in Tripura said it will again appeal for the transit remand of Sharma in the court on Wednesday.

