Congress will get two-thirds majority in Rajasthan, claims Sachin Pilot

By PTI

BIKANER: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday claimed his party will gain two-thirds majority in the Assembly election in the state scheduled for December 7, asserting they were receiving good public response.

"We will come to power with 2/3 majority in Rajasthan," Pilot said at a public meeting of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bikaner.

He said the party was receiving good response all over the state.

"BJP president also came here recently. Compare the response between their (BJP) and our meetings," Pilot said.

On October 4, BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a convention of Scheduled Castes in Bikaner, where he said the BJP has initiated a number of measures to uplift Dalits.

In the last Assembly election in the state in 2013, the Congress faced a drubbing in Bikaner division.

The party won three out of the 24 seats in the division. ​Pilot also asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to look at the ground situation in the state.

"Open the windows of your palace and look at the public. See who they are standing with today," he said.

AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot also said the Congress party will come to power.

"BJP government is set to go and Congress will return to power," he said.

A former chief minister, Gehlot asked Congress workers to unitedly support the party candidate in the upcoming election.