MeToo: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal urges PM Modi to oust Union Minster MJ Akbar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The chairman of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Friday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to oust Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs MJ Akbar from the government on grounds of alleged sexual misconduct.

"Please remove MJ Akbar immediately from the government. It is not right that a man holding such a significant post continues to be in office even after facing flak from several women for alleged sexual misconduct," she said.

In her letter, Maliwal urged the Prime Minister to set up an investigation committee at the earliest and initiate a probe against the people who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar 'disappointed' over #MeToo accounts against Sajid Khan

She also urged the Centre to set up more fast tracks courts and deploy more police across the country so that the women victims can get speedy justice.

Upset with the government for not taking any stringent action against the alleged accused, Maliwal said that this campaign has started in India because of poor working atmosphere for women and the tendency to oppress women for raising their voices against the men who misbehaved with them.

"I urge you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to not to let this movement get suppressed and help women victims to fight their battles for justice," she added.

Akbar has come under the scanner after several of his former women colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct when he held senior editorial positions in a number of media organisations.

The slew of allegations were sparked by the #MeToo movement, which has gained momentum in the country after scores of women, from various fields of work, shared their harassment ordeals on social media platforms.