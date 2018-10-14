Home Nation

Complete Mission 200, BJP chief Amit Shah tells cadre in Madhya Pradesh

Shah said the victories in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should be so massive that they create a storm, which would turn into a "tsunami" in 2019.

Published: 14th October 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL : BJP national president Amit Shah arrived on a two-day visit to poll bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. This is Shah’s third poll related visit to the state where Assembly elections will be held in a single phase.

While the BJP president addressed workers of Bhopal and Narmadapuram in Hoshangabad district, he would address workers and other programs in Vindhya and Mahakoshal regions of the state on Monday. Prior to this visit, Shah has already visited the Malwa-Nimar and Gwalior-Chambal regions recently. Importantly, starting from Monday Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two day visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is the considered the bastion of party’s campaign committee chief and ex-union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rahul will address public meetings in Datia district, Dabra and Gwalior town in Gwalior district, Sheopur district, besides Sabalgarh and Jaura in Morena district. He will also offer prayers at the world famous temple of Goddess Pitambara in Datia and a famous Gurudwara in Gwalior. 

Addressing the party workers, Shah appealed them to work for actualizing the mission of 200-plus seats in the state, where the party had won 165 seats in the 2013 polls.

“BJP is the party of workers, where a tea seller can become the PM, while the man from a very poor family becomes the MP CM. Even the national president of the party is one who once sat in the last row of grass root party workers,” said Shah.

Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh polls BJP

