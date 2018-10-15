Reel-life 'Raid' hero Ajay Devgn applauds real life Raid hero Vikram Pagaria and team

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Actor Ajay Devgn, who essayed the role of an upright Income Tax officer in the film 'Raid' recently, on Saturday applauded “the bravery and sense of duty” of the I-T department team which, despite being assaulted during a search operation recently, did not allow valuable seizures to be snatched away in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Devgn tweeted, "I applaud the bravery and sense of duty of all Income Tax officers led by Vikram Pagaria. Disturbed to know they were attacked ruthlessly. Hope they get justice and an example is set."

The team, led by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and deputy commissioner of the I-T department Vikram Pagaria, was attacked on Wednesday during a raid on the premises of edible oil trader Sanjay Bansal.

The team had seized jewellery valued at around Rs 60 lakh, Rs 3 lakh in unaccounted cash and incriminating documents containing bogus financial transactions worth several hundreds of crores.

Two men, including the prime accused 65-year-old Govind Bansal (Sanjay Bansal’s father) and his other son Vishnu Bansal have so far been arrested for assaulting the team.

“We’ve so far arrested two persons in the matter and a case has been lodged against them and others under six different sections of the IPC [Indian Penal Code]," said Morena district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi on Sunday.

The bail plea of the father-son duo was also rejected by the judicial magistrate court in Morena, after which they were sent to jail.