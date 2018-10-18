Home Nation

Hindu Congress candidates don't want me to campaign for them: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad pointed at the fact, that since his days as a youth leader he has been campaigning across the country for a number of party candidates belonging to the Hindu community.

Published: 18th October 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI File photo)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has stated that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him to campaign for them has reduced.

Azad pointed at the fact, that since his days as a youth leader he has been campaigning across the country for a number of party candidates belonging to the Hindu community.

"Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman Nicobar to Lakshadweep. 95 per cent of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just five per cent were Muslim brothers," he said.

Further, Azad asserted that the figure has dropped to a significant low as Hindu candidates fear losing out on votes if he campaigns for them.

"But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20 per cent. This means that there is something wrong. Today people hesitate in calling me, thinking that it would affect their vote banks," Azad explained.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha indirectly charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the change as he stated that the shift in mindset has occurred over the last four years.

Azad was speaking at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday to mark the 201st birth anniversary of the University founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. Alumni of the university were also in attendance at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad congress Hindu brothers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp