Rajasthan government on toes to get rid of Zika virus outbreak

By ANI

JAIPUR: After the outbreak of Zika virus in Rajasthan, the state government is leaving no stone unturned to take precautionary measures to control the disease from spreading.

Rajasthan Health Department has said mosquito fogging has been done in affected areas on a regular basis in Shashtri Nagar area of Jaipur, where the first case of Zika virus came to light.

"At least 67 blood and urine samples have been collected (55 pregnant females of the 1st trimester and 12 fever patients and 2 contacts). Indoor residual spraying (IRS) has been done in 58 houses of Zika Virus positive patients. Mosquito fogging done in affected areas in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar," the state health department said.

The department further said that 324 health teams have been deployed in Shastri Nagar to destroy mosquito larvae found during the survey. "324 health teams have been deployed in Zika virus affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar. 11135 houses surveyed out of which 1509 found positive for mosquito breeding. During house to house survey, 353 fever patients were identified."

In view of the rising cases, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) medical and health Veenu Gupta said medicines necessary for treatment of seasonal diseases like swine flu, malaria and dengue are available at all health centres. "Along with this, all the District Magistrates have been given the mandate to maintain continuous monitoring of the availability of medicines and testing equipment," she added.

The disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. Symptoms typically last for two to seven days.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage. Pregnant women have, therefore, been advised not to visit the affected areas.