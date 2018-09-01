Home Nation

FIR against Robert Vadra, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda over Gurgaon land deal

An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, Director Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd and DLF, among others, has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon.

Published: 01st September 2018 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's on-in-law Robert Vadra were booked Saturday by Haryana Police for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurgaon.

An FIR against Hooda, Vadra, Director Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd and DLF, among others, has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

"We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a commission in 2015 to probe into the licences given by the earlier Hooda-led Congress government for the development of housing colonies and commercial complexes in four Gurgaon villages.

The BJP had made the land deals during Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014, targeting Robert Vadra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Vadra Bhupinder Singh Hooda Gurgaon land deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to