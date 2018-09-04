Home Nation

CBI wants to close JNU student Najeeb Ahmed missing case

Advocate Colin Gonsalves alleged the probe agency has not conducted the investigation in a fair manner.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Fatima Nafees

Najeeb Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has completed its investigation into the disappearance of Jawaharlal Nehru University student, Najeeb Ahmed, from "every aspect" and sought permission to file a closure report in the case.

The CBI counsel told a bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel that the agency has analysed "everything" related to the matter, and that it now wants to file a final report seeking to close the case.

Advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees requested the court to direct CBI to re-investigate the matter or order a further probe by another special investigation team which must comprise officials not belonging to the probe agency.

Gonsalves requested the court to supply him the status reports filed by the agency.

He alleged the probe agency has not conducted the investigation in a fair manner and has shielded members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by not conducting their custodial interrogation.

He alleged political influence in the case as the BJP-led Central Government has "protected" the ABVP members who had threatened Ahmed.

Countering his submission, CBI said that it was just a presumption.

The court observed that it cannot direct CBI to supply status report to the petitioner.

However, the bench said that as per procedure, the petitioner can get detailed reports of the investigation after the final report is filed.

The court also observed that the petitioner can contest the matter once a closure report is submitted.

The bench reserved its order on the habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmed's mother.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc first year student, was reported missing on October 15, 2016 after a fight allegedly with the ABVP members. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body has denied any involvement.

