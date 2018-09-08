Home Nation

International Literacy Day celebrated annually to highlight improvements in world literacy rates

The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

International Literacy Day (Photo | Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter)

By UNI

KOLKATA: International Literacy Day, celebrated annually on September 8, is an opportunity for governments, civil society and stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world's remaining literacy challenges.

This year's theme is 'Literacy and skills development.'

Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work, evolve rapidly.

This year's theme explores integrated approaches that simultaneously support the development of literacy and skills, to ultimately improve people's lives and work and contribute to equitable and sustainable societies.

The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN's Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by world leaders in September 2015, promotes, as part of its agenda, universal access to quality education and learning opportunities throughout people's lives.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 has as one of its targets ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy and that adults who lack these skills are given the opportunity to acquire them.

The day focuses on skills and competencies required for employment, careers, and livelihoods, particularly technical and vocational skills, along with transferable skills and digital skills.

To mark this day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Today is International Literacy Day. The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our Govt is committed to spreading the light of education among all."

On the occasion of 52nd International Literacy Day, a padayatra will be organised from the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road in the city to commemorate the day. A cultural function will also be held at Rabindra Sadan. The State Government is committed to achieving 100 per cent literacy rate in Bengal.

To that effect, schemes and programmes are being implemented in Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Purulia and Bankura.

Although the Centre has stopped giving funds for national literacy programme, the State Government has been running various programmes with its own funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Literacy Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality