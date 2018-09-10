Home Nation

Parties opposing polls in Jammu and Kashmir are anti-people, anti-development: BJP  

Parties such as the National Conference and the PDP who are opposing elections to local bodies and panchayats are scared of losing ground,the statement read.

Published: 10th September 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP in Jammu Kashmir Monday said the parties opposing the upcoming panchayat and local body polls in the state are anti-people and anti-development.

Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson and former minister Priya Sethi said this in a statement after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced a boycott of these elections.

The state will lose crores of grants if these elections are not held as soon as possible.

 The situation in the state is under control and the parties that oppose these elections are anti-people,the BJP leader said.

The PDP's decision to boycott local body polls comes days after its arch-rival, the National Conference, announced not to contest these elections until the Centre and the governor administration clarify its position on Article 35-A, which gives special rights to the people in the state and bars outsiders from owning immovable property.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections in peril after NC decides to boycott polls over Article 35A

The Supreme Court had on August 31 deferred the hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, as the Centre had urged the court to take up the matter after panchayat elections in the state.

Sethi alleged that both the parties do not want to decentralise the power and are inimical to peace.

Instead of opposing, the NC and PDP should support the local body elections so that people reap the benefit of development and grants,the BJP leader said.

She said that panchayat elections in itself are a challenge to anti India, pro-Pakistani and fundamentalist elements and those who want to oppose it.

Peoples Democratic Party

