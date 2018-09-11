Maharashtra government approves two new metro projects for Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state cabinet under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis On Tuesday approved two new Metro projects for Mumbai. The projects that would cost of Rs 6607 crore and have total length of 13.581 km would bring the airport to suburban rail/metro network and extend the Metro network to neighboring city of Mira Bhayandar.

The Cabinet approved Dahisar-Mira Bhayander route ie Metro line 9, and Metro 7 A that is extension of Metro line 7 to connect Andheri and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has been empowered to raise funds for the projects, said a senior CMO official.

The Dahisar-Mira Bhayander route will be 10.41 km long elevated corridor and will have 11 stations, while the Andheri-CSMI airport Metro 7 A will be 3.17 km long of which 2.11 km will be underground, the official added.The Metro line 9 is expected to cut down the commuting time between the two neighboring cities by 40 minutes.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022 when it will serve 8.47 lakh commuters. The number of commuters utilising the service are likely to rise to 11.12 lakh by 2031, the officer said adding that accoring to the projections this Metro line is expected to take off 30 per cent load of the suburban railway network reducing the carbon footprint equivalent to emission of 16,268 tonnes of Carbon Diaoxide.

Currently Mumbai had one operational Metro line while four others are in various stages of construction. With today's two lines the government has approved in all five lines and one more is in tendering stage. This adds up to in all 10 lines with a combined length of 264 km and over Rs 1 lakh crore of investment. Two of the Metro lines currently under construction are expected to be operational by next year, which is the elections year for the state assembly.