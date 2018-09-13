Home Nation

Reports of denying permission to Mamata Banerjee ​to visit Chicago not true: MEA

Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for the West Bengal Chief Minister's visit.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry Wednesday dismissed reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference.

Spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit.

"We did not receive any request for clearance regarding the visit of Ms Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for the event. The reports about the denial of permission are, therefore, not true," he said in response to a question on the reports.

The West Bengal chief minister had yesterday said, "I wanted to go to Chicago. I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain."

She had made the comment at a gathering in Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, to mark 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee World Hindu conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru