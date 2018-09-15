Home Nation

NIA court awards death for two, life term to two others in 2014 Assam massacre

Bishnu Narzary alias N Berama and Ajoy Basumatary alias Buhum were awarded death sentence.  The charge-sheet in the case was filed by the NIA in July 2015.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday awarded death penalty to two insurgents of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in connection with the December 2014 massacre of Adivasis (tea garden community) in some places of northern Assam.

Bishnu Narzary alias N Berama and Ajoy Basumatary alias Buhum were awarded death sentence. Two others, Nitul Daimary alias D Naihab and Sanju Bordoloi alias Sibigiri, were awarded life imprisonment. 

The NIA, which probed the mayhem, had earlier registered a case under various Sections of IPC and Arms Act. The charge-sheet in the case was filed by the NIA in July 2015.

The quartet was implicated in one of the several attacks on the Adivasis. They had allegedly fired indiscriminately on the locals at Santipur village in Sonitpur district in which six people were killed and several others were injured.

At least 81 people were killed in Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, and Chirang districts by the heavily-armed militants of Songbijit faction of NDFB. In the aftermath of the massacre, Union Home Minister Rajnath had handed the cases to the NIA. At the same time, he had instructed the security forces to launch an all-out attack against the militants.

The subsequent operations by the security forces had virtually broken the backbone of the outfit. Over 150 of the militants were either killed or apprehended by the police and security forces.

Many of the militants, including NDFB chief Songbijit, had fled to Myanmar. He floated an outfit there and is now leading it as its chief.

A small group of the insurgents, led by the outfit’s military chief G Bidai, is holed up in the jungles of Bhutan. The security forces have been going after this group for long but have not got any success. There were occasions when the forces came very close to Bidai but he managed to escape.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Assam 2014 massacre NDFB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi