Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje for misusing bureaucracy for political gains

On the issue of wasting money on event management companies, Gehlot added that mega-events were still being organised and honest officers who stand in the way are targeted.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot slammed current Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for misusing the bureaucracy in Rajasthan for her own political gains. Gehlot targeted Tanmay Kumar, a senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who he claimed was behaving less like a public servant and more as a personal servant to Raje.

"For the last four years the Chief Minister was moving around in helicopters while Tanmay Kumar was working as the de-facto CM. All decisions of the government were carried out on instructions of Kumar. Vasundhara Raje used him to threaten IAS/RAS officers and they gave away crores of rupees to event management companies of the BJP’s liking. He was catering to Vasundhara Raje's whims and fancies which resulted in zero governance in the last 5 years", Gehlot said.

On the issue of wasting money on event management companies, Gehlot added that mega-events were still being organised and honest officers who stand in the way are targeted. "Last month on the Indo-Pak border there was a program to form a human chain but nothing of that sort actually happened. It was just a waste of resources. Rs 21 crore for the flower shower from the helicopter is still to be paid. When IAS officer, Sudeshan Sethi objected, he was transferred. They are bringing out the transfer list only to cover their past misdeeds. All those who raise their voice are put in the jail", Gehlot said.

He added that the government is working with vengeance against vigilant officials like IAS officer Sandhu, ex-Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Ajay Chopra. All of them were on the verge of being in jail. He also urged that departments of Mining, Energy, IT and PHED should all be investigated for corruption as they are working collectively with private event management companies , misusing exchequer's money.

