Manipur University Vice Chancellor placed under suspension by President

Led by the staffs' association, students, teachers and other staff have demanded Pandey's ouster for his alleged involvement in wrongdoing including "siphoning off" funds. 

Published: 18th September 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:11 PM

Adhya Prasad Pandey

Manipur University VC Adhya Prasad Pandey. (File photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur University vice-chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey has been placed under suspension after allegations of financial irregularities.

The Manipur government had written to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, saying that the agitation against Pandey by the Manipur University Students' Union (MUSU), the Manipur University Teachers' Association (MUTA) and the Manipur University Staffs' Association (MUSA) had caused a serious law and order problem and administrative crisis.

Led by the MUSU, students, teachers and other staff have demanded Pandey's ouster for his alleged involvement in wrongdoing including "siphoning off" funds.

"The President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of Manipur University on consideration of material on record and taking into account the volatile law and order situation on the campus and in exercise of the powers conferred on him under provisions of Statutes 13(1) of the Statutes of Manipur University Act , 2005.and with Section 16 of the General Clause Act , 1897, is pleased to place Prof Adya Pandey, vice-chancellor, under suspension with immediate effect," the MHRD said in its order.

A temporary truce had prevailed after it was declared that an independent two-member panel would probe the charges against Pandey. But, at the end of his leave period, the vice-chancellor returned on September 1 and banned the MUTA and the MUSA.

Pandey had dubbed the two associations as 'illegal organisations'. The decision drew criticism from the varsity community but Pandey had defended his move. He had then told TNIE that he was going by rules.

