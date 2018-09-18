Home Nation

PDP zonal chief resigns from party over boycott of local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir

On September 10, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)said that it was boycotting the polls as the security situation in the state was not conducive for holding these elections.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: A zonal president of PDP announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party on Tuesday over its decision to boycott the upcoming urban local bodies and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 10, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)said that it was boycotting the polls as the security situation in the state was not conducive for holding these elections.

"I am resigning from the basic membership of the PDP along with my committee. I have submitted my resignation to the party president (Mehbooba Mufti)," Nitish Mahajan, the zonal president of Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency, told reporters here.

He said PDP cadre were looking forward to the polls to work for the welfare of the people.

"We believe in democracy and announcing boycott of the elections means that you have no faith in the constitution," Mahajan said.

Mahajan said that he had joined the PDP four and a half years back under the leadership of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who wanted to take the people of all the three regions of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir along.

"After his death, the vision and mission of the party suffered a setback. The PDP-led government ignored Jammu," he alleged and claimed that there was no clarity among PDP leaders in Jammu over Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution.

He also criticised PDP leadership for "ignoring" the demand of the people of Jammu for a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the state, on September 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PDP Jammu and Kashmir J&K civic polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju