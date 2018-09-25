Home Nation

15 patients die, 30 surgeries put off at Bihar’s largest government-run hospital as junior doctors go on strike

As healthcare services worsened on Tuesday, more than 200 patients who had been admitted at the hospital left for private hospitals in the state capital and nearby towns, said PMCH sources.

Published: 25th September 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Nearly 15 patients died in the absence of medical attention and more than 30 surgeries had to be postponed at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Bihar’s largest government-run hospital, due to a strike of work by the junior doctors in protest against an incident of attack by some patients’ relatives.

As healthcare services worsened on Tuesday, more than 200 patients who had been admitted at the hospital left for private hospitals in the state capital and nearby towns, said PMCH sources. This is the second time in two months when junior doctors at PMCH have gone on a mass strike alleging inadequate security arrangements for them. At least 15 patients had reportedly died due to lack of medical attention at the hospital during the strike in August.

The junior doctors at PMCH went off work on Monday noon after one of them was allegedly beaten up by the relatives of a boy who was admitted for treatment of snakebite. The scuffle began allegedly after the boy’s relatives complained that he was not being treated well and that the doctors stopped them from shifting him to another hospital.

“Dr Dina Nath, a junior doctor working at the paediatric department of PMCH, was beaten up by the boy’s relatives and suffered nose bleeding and internal injuries. He was admitted at the ICU. Such violent behaviour by patients’ relatives must stop at all costs,” said Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) president Dr Vinay Kumar.

PMCH superintendent Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said the causes of the scuffle were being investigated both by the hospital management and police after an FIR was lodged at Pirbahore police station. “Efforts are on to end the strike by the aggrieved junior doctors. Healthcare facilities are being taken care of by senior doctors,” he added.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey appealed to the junior doctors to end the strike and resume treating the patients. There are about 200 security personnel deployed at PMCH, but violent behaviour by patients’ relatives remains a concern.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh