Noida man sucked into plastic-making machine while cleaning it, dies

The incident occurred at the factory located in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), under Phase 2 police station limits, police said.

Published: 27th September 2018

By PTI

NOIDA: In a freak incident, a 25-year-old worker was killed after being sucked into a machine in a plastic factory here on Wednesday, police said.

"Wajid reached for work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it. While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and soon Wajid was sucked inside," a police official said.

"By the time some of his colleagues realised and switched off the machine, he was dead," the official added.

The police were alerted about the incident and they reached the spot, even as the family members of the victim reached the factory.

Wajid and his family originally hailed from Chhapra district in Bihar but were settled here for some time now, the police said.

The body was taken out of the machine and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case has been registered and two persons booked for murder on a complaint by Wajid's brother, the police said.

The entire episode was caught in CCTV footage and a probe was underway, the police said.

