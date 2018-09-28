Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel's advice for school girls: Don't leave kitchen, cook tasty daal and have long hair

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel is once again in the news owing to her candid statements, which have often stoked controversy.

Patel, a former chief minister of Gujarat, was in Rajgarh district, neighbouring state capital Bhopal, on Thursday, where she interacted with girls at the Kasturba Girls Hostel.

The teacher-turned-politician praised the schoolgirls for their educational achievements, but also asked them not to leave the kitchen and cook tasty lentils, which would see them bond well with their mother-in-law in future.

"Betiyon achcha kaam kar rahi ho, padhai bhi achcha kiya hai voh bhi maine dekha, lekin Kitchen mat chorna (you'll are doing excellent in your studies, I've seen for myself, but don't leave the kitchen)," exhorted the MP Governor during interaction with students.

Patel added in the same vein, "jisko Daal achhi aati hogi na, vo Saas ke saath achcha samanvay rakh payegi (those who will be able to cook tasty Daal will be able to strike a good bonding with their mother-in-laws)."

She didn't stop there, but gave further motherly advice to the school girls, saying the girls shouldn't cut their hair, instead have long hair, as long hair was Shobha (a matter of pride for girls).

She later turned a quiz master of sorts asking the girls, who was country's PM and Madhya Pradesh CM. For those who couldn't answer the current awareness questions correctly, Patel asked the hostel warden to hold special classes for them, so that they could be proficient about names of top leaders of the country.

In the recent past, Patel has often stoked controversy through her statements at public gathering and interactions during tours outside the MP Raj Bhawan.

A few months back, while talking to local government officials and also BJP leaders in Satna district, Patel was caught on camera giving tips on how to win the polls.

Just two months back, another controversy was triggered when during her visit to Harda district had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "unmarried."