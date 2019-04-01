Lok Sabha elections: Ex-CMs including Babulal Marandi, Shibu Soren to fight polls in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: Three former Chief Ministers of Jharkhand have joined the contest for the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Arjun Munda (BJP), Babulal Marandi (JVM-P) and Shibu Soren (JMM) will be contesting the elections from Khuti, Koderma and Dumka seats, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded three-time former Chief Minister and senior party leader Arjun Munda in place of former Deputy Lok Sabha speaker and outgoing MP from the Khuti seat, Karia Munda.

"As a dedicated party worker, I have accepted the party's decision. We are confident the people will vote to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes PM again," he said.

Arjun Munda was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Jamshedpur seat. He had quit as an MP after becoming the Chief Minister in 2010.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantraik (JVM-P) has fielded former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi from the Koderma Lok Sabha seat. He was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the state was created in November 2000. He had led the BJP government in the state. However, Marandi quit the party in 2006 and floated his own party -- JVM-P.

JVM-P is part of the Grand Alliance of the main opposition parties, which includes the JMM, Congress and RJD.

"The grand alliance will register a big victory in Jharkhand. People are fed up with both Narendra Modi and the Raghubar Das government," said Marandi.

Marandi was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 on BJP ticket. He, however, lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has put up party president Shibu Soren from the Dumka seat. He became the Jharkhand Chief Minister thrice and was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times.

Interestingly, all three former Chief Ministers belong to the tribal community.

While Munda and Soren are fighting from seats reserved for tribals, Marandi is contesting from a general category seat.