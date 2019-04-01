Home Nation

Mumbai diary

Last week, a video surfaced, showing lemon juice being prepared in unhygienic conditions at a food stall in a suburban railway station. Central Railway officials promptly banned the sale of juices.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Lemon juice, hygiene and Mumbai

Last week, a video surfaced, showing lemon juice being prepared in unhygienic conditions at a food stall in a suburban railway station. Central Railway officials promptly banned the sale of juices. Was the action correct? It might not have been. Some years ago, BMC issued ads warning citizens against drinking sugarcane juice from street vendors, saying it contained E. coli bacteria. A lawyer collected milk shake samples from hotels. Tests showed they had a much higher level of contamination. 

Plastic ban a headache for BMC

The plastic ban imposed in Maharashtra will complete one year next weekend. However, the ban is turning out to be a headache for the BMC, and not the producers and distributors of plastic products. Officials have seized plastic products over the past year and around 51,000 tonnes of plastic is dumped in warehouses. The civic body collected fines totaling I2.5 crore. However, storing such a high volume of plastic for recycling is turning out to be an expensive proposition for authorities. The BMC has published tenders for recycling of this plastic twice. However, no company came forward, as none of them are capable of recycling such a huge quantity of plastic.

Exhibition of conservation efforts

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai has organised an exhibition to showcase its conservation efforts to the public. Sometimes, the artifacts are examined through microscopes. They have to be ‘treated’ with anti-bacterial or anti-fungal measures and several of the processes that go into preservation of artifacts are being showcased at the exhibition. Audio-visual information on such processes is on display at the exhibition.

Reduced garbage

If BMC officials are to be believed, the Maximum City is now cleaner and this is reflected in the reduced amount of garbage. The city once produced around 7,300 MT to 7500 MT of garbage daily. Now the amount has come down to 6,924 MT. The reduced volume of waste is being credited to a sustained effort to ensure bio-degradation of wet waste at source. With the existing dumping grounds over burdened, the BMC had made bio-degradation compulsory for institutions/societies that produce more that 100 kg of waste every day. This brought down the volume of garbage from 9,500 MT in 2015 to below 7,000 MT for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp