Government scanner on Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo over alleged usage of cancer-causing formaldehyde

 Officials in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said that the samples collected will be tested in central drug laboratories under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo

Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s national drug regulator has decided to test samples of Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo on the shelves in markets in various parts of the country after the Rajasthan drug regulator found cancer-causing formaldehyde in two batches of company’s “No- Tears” baby shampoo in the state. 

 Officials in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said that the samples collected will be tested in central drug laboratories under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

“We have been keeping a close watch on the situation and are set to pick samples from various states following the Rajasthan episode,” Drug Controller General of India S Eswara Reddy said.

Officials said that the company might also be asked to withdraw its shampoo from across the country if tests re-confirm the presence of formaldehyde causing substances - an established carcinogen - in the products in central laboratories.

Rajasthan state drug regulatory body has labelled some samples of J&J’s baby shampoo as “not of standard quality” and said the product contains “harmful ingredients”. It has also sent a notice to the US pharma major asking for an explanation for the same.  

The company, when contacted, however, maintained that all its products are “safe” and its “assurance process is amongst the most rigorous in the world”.

