Home Nation

Taliban commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of the relatively troubled province didn't comment.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By IANS

MAYMANA: A dozen militants including Taliban key commander Mawlawi Hussain were killed in Qaisar district of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Tuesday, Army officials said.

"Security forces in a surprise move against the enemies stormed Taliban hideout in Doshakh area of Qaisar district early Tuesday, killing 12 insurgents including notorious commander Mawlawi Hussain on the spot," Army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

In the operations that lasted for two hours, five more insurgents including Mawlawi Khalil, a shadow deputy governor of Qaisar district, were captured alive, the official said.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of the relatively troubled province didn't comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban commander

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp