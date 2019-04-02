Taliban commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan

By IANS

MAYMANA: A dozen militants including Taliban key commander Mawlawi Hussain were killed in Qaisar district of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Tuesday, Army officials said.

"Security forces in a surprise move against the enemies stormed Taliban hideout in Doshakh area of Qaisar district early Tuesday, killing 12 insurgents including notorious commander Mawlawi Hussain on the spot," Army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

In the operations that lasted for two hours, five more insurgents including Mawlawi Khalil, a shadow deputy governor of Qaisar district, were captured alive, the official said.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of the relatively troubled province didn't comment.