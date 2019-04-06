Home Nation

Pro-incumbency wave in the country, NDA will get massive mandate: PM Modi

Modi hit out at the Congress for its promises on national security and asked that if it suits the party to ridicule the Army in such a way.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that his government will get a massive mandate from the people as there is a "pro-incumbency wave" in the country.

He hit out at the Congress for its promises on national security and asked that if it suits the party to "ridicule" the Army in such a way.

Modi also slammed the Congress for proposing to repeal the sedition law in its manifesto, saying the party that booked 6,000 people under the law in Tamil Nadu for protesting against a nuclear plant is now preaching the world.

"Do you (the Congress) want that talk of the disintegration of the country be strengthened," he said in an interview to ABP News.

He also attacked the Congress for its alliance with the National Conference, saying, "(NC leader) Omar Abdullah says that there should be two prime ministers in the country. Now the Congress party has to give an answer that your partner is saying that. What is your stand?" Asked about the challenge of securing more seats than last time, Modi said, "I am not seeing anti-incumbency in this election. For the first time, I see that there is a pro-incumbency wave in the country."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

To another question, he said the BJP and its allies will get a massive mandate from the people.

On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala apart from his traditional seat of Amethi, Modi said it was up to the Congress to decide where he contests from.

"We have not started this discussion. The media had raised the issue that Amethi is now difficult for him. There is a discussion that why he had to run away from Amethi, and the BJP has the right to discuss that," Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP Congress NDA Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp