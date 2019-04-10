Confusion ahead of second day of J&K highway traffic curbs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Confusion reigns in the Valley ahead of the second day of the two-day weekly ban on civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to ensure safe passage for convoys of security forces.

Government employees, private sector workers and students are worried about whether their vehicles would be allowed on the 270-km highway, Kashmir’s only road link with the rest of the country.

“There is total uncertainty. We don’t know whether we will be allowed to travel in the morning on the highway to reach our offices in Srinagar,” said Javed Ahmed, a government employee from Awantipora area of Pulwama. He said the government should have made it clear whether the employees would be allowed to travel.

Parents are anxious whether their wards would be allowed to go to school.

“As a precautionary measure, I have decided not to send my son to school tomorrow,” said Abdul Samad of HMT, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“No movement of any kind of public vehicle shall be allowed from Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa,” a traffic police official said.