Home Nation

Confusion ahead of second day of J&K highway traffic curbs

Parents are anxious whether their wards would be allowed to go to school.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A security convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Sunday. | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Confusion reigns in the Valley ahead of the second day of the two-day weekly ban on civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to ensure safe passage for convoys of security forces.

Government employees, private sector workers and students are worried about whether their vehicles would be allowed on the 270-km highway, Kashmir’s only road link with the rest of the country.

“There is total uncertainty. We don’t know whether we will be allowed to travel in the morning on the highway to reach our offices in Srinagar,” said Javed Ahmed, a government employee from Awantipora area of Pulwama. He said the government should have made it clear whether the employees would be allowed to travel.

Parents are anxious whether their wards would be allowed to go to school.

“As a precautionary measure, I have decided not to send my son to school tomorrow,” said Abdul Samad of HMT, on the outskirts of Srinagar. 

“No movement of any kind of public vehicle shall be allowed from Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa,” a traffic police official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp