Arun Jaitley comes to Smriti Irani's defence, says Rahul Gandhi got M Phil without Masters degree

Congress had on Friday dubbed Irani a "serial liar", saying that she has "falsified records" of her educational qualifications.

Published: 13th April 2019

Arun Jaitley (L) and Rahul Gandhi. (File | PTI)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after his party accused Union minister Smriti Irani of "falsifying" her educational records.

The Congress chief attained an M. Phil without a Masters degree, he said. 

In a Facebook blog, Jaitley wrote: "One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered.  After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree! There is no running thread in the campaign which connects which is being said today or what has been said over the last several months," Jaitley wrote in the Facebook blog.

Amid a row over Gandhi's foreign degrees in 2009, the University of Cambridge had clarified that the Congress president studied in Trinity College and awarded an M. Phil.

Congress on Friday dubbed Irani a "serial liar", saying that she has "falsified records" of her educational qualifications and submitted contradictory affidavits to the Election Commission for which she should be disqualified. 

In a stinging attack on Irani, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, at a press conference, also sang the title track of the popular soap opera 'Kyuki saas bhi Kabhi bahu thi' by changing the lyrics to "qualification ke roop badalte hain."

