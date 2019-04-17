'Congress has abused entire backward society': PM on Rahul's 'all Modis thieves' remark

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

AKLUJ: While replying to the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hian’ campaign of the Congress party and its president’s jibe over surname Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily against Rahul Gandhi and said that the ‘Naamdar’ has now started abusing the whole backward community.

Modi, who addressed a rally at Akluj in Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district, said, “The Naamdar of Congress has started abusing the whole backward community. He dubbed an entire community as a thief and when the community came out against him, he is now hiding his face,” Modi said, further adding that it is being done because those are the backward communities.

“The backward communities won’t tolerate this anymore and teach a lesson to those who have been running their dynasties,” he said while warning the opposition of the consequences.

In a clear attempt to give a spin to personal attack as an attack against the community, Modi said, “The Congress and its allies have only one agenda – remove Modi. Wherever I go, I hear only of this thing. They are so obsessed that they abuse me over my humble origin. This has been happening with me for a long time and I have been tolerating it. Now they have started doing the same thing with the entire community. If the Dalits, Oppressed, Adivasis are being abused for their backwardness Modi is not going to tolerate it.”

“Won’t you punish people who speak such language?” he then asked the people gathered at the rally.

While referring to the aimlessness of the opposition, Modi said, “Their Only agenda is Modi Hatao! They have no plans to raise the status of our country in the eyes of the world. They don’t have plans for upgrading the life of the common man in the country.”

Modi also targeted NCP Chief Sharad Pawar who was to contest from this seat but backtracked.

“Those sitting in Delhi in AC rooms and keeping a tab on things which will happen after who hugs whom, after who shakes hands with whom, after who looks at whom, they don't know the ground reality. Now I know why Sharad Rao ran away from the battleground,” he said.

PM Modi also pitched in on “vote for strong country” line.

“Mumbai was made a haven for terrorists in the past. I want your blessings from this Chhatrapati Shivaji land. After a long time, I am seeing an election where the citizens of the country want to bring back the current government back to power. People are doing door-to-door campaigns asking vote for our government. I did a direct attack on corruption and black money. It was possible because of your support, remember how many scams were there before? They (Congress) ran government for more than 55 years. But don’t have any plan for the next five years, all they say is Modi-hatao,” he said.

For making India a superpower, the country needs a sturdy government, he said and added that only he can provide such a government.

BJP’s Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar is locking horns with NCP’s Sanjay Shinde from this constituency. Before he began his address, Modi felicitated senior NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, whose son has recently joined the BJP.

