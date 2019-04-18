Home Nation

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi files defamation case against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Sushil Kumar Modi told that his lawyer filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his reported statement that "all thieves have Modi in their surnames".

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told the media here that his lawyer filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC.

He added that the court was likely to hear the case on April 22.

Sushil Modi had announced on Tuesday that he would be filing the case against Gandhi as it "it defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname".

He has also objected to Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe.

Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi Congress Rahul Gandhi

