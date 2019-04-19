Home Nation

Congress is talking about poverty removal since Nehru's time: Amit Shah

Shah held a campaign rally here Thursday for Raosaheb Danve, the Maharashtra BJP chief who contesting from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 19th April 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JALNA: BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday for talking about poverty eradication, saying that during the 55-year-rule of the Congress, it could not remove poverty.

Shah held a campaign rally here Thursday for Raosaheb Danve, the Maharashtra BJP chief who contesting from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat.

Past Congress prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh spoke about poverty eradication, and now Congress president Rahul Gandhi, "a fifth generation leader", is talking about the same, he said.

The country was safe in prime minister Narendra Modi's hands, the BJP chief said.

"If Pakistan fires a bullet, we respond with a bomb," Shah said. Talking about the National Register of Citizens, he said, "We will find out every infiltrator from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and throw them out of the country."

Rahul Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar were appeasing infiltrators and talking about their human rights, the BJP chief alleged.

Shah also said that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra successfully implemented the Jalyukt Shivar irrigation scheme.

The BJP government brought justice to Muslim women by introducing a bill banning instant triple talaq, while constitutional status was given to the OBC Commission, he said.

Shiv Sena leader and minister of state for dairy development Arjun Khotkar also spoke at the rally.

Khotkar had earlier declared that he would fight against Danve from Jalna, but later he relented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp