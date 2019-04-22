Home Nation

Jet Airways employees' union opposes allocation of slots to other airlines

All India Jet Airways Technicians Association also cautioned that in case the allocation is not stopped, it would be forced to resort to legal means for a resolution.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways planes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Jet Airways employees' union has asked aviation regulator DGCA to stop allocation of the airline's slots to other carriers till the bidding process for stake sale is complete.

The All India Jet Airways Technicians Association (AIJATA) also cautioned that in case the allocation is not stopped, it would be forced to resort to legal means for a resolution.

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations last week and the authorities are in the process of allocating the airport slots vacated by the carrier to other airlines, amid efforts to increase capacity to meet peak season traffic.

Jet Airways' lenders have invited bids for selling stake in the ailing airline and the final bidders are likely to known by second week of May.

SBI is the lead lender.

In a communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the grouping has requested the regulator to immediately pause the slot allocation process till the bidding process is complete and to protect the value of the company.

"Otherwise we will be forced to knock the legal doors for a resolution," it said.

The slots allocated to Jet Airways are its properties and the airline is yet to close, AIJATA, which has around 800 members, said.

The grounding of planes by Jet Airways has resulted in capacity reduction in the domestic sector, which has also led to a spurt in airfares in many sectors.

Last week, a senior government official said that as many as 440 slots of Jet Airways that are vacant at Delhi and Mumbai airports would be allocated to other airlines in a transparent manner.

Separately, in an open letter, some employees of Jet Airways have asked SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar to provide the promised funding to the airline and hasten the process of getting new investors on board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Jet Airways Technicians Association Jet Airways airline slot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp