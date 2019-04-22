Trademark row: Matrimony.com claims interim order

By IANS

CHENNAI: Listed matchmaking company Matrimony.com Limited on Monday said it had obtained an interim injunction from the Madras High Court against Kalyan Matrimony over trademark infringement.

In a statement here, Matrimony.com said it had got an interim injunction against Kalyan Matrimony, owned by Kalyan Jewellers, for infringement of its trademarks Tamil Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Kerala Matrimony and Kannada Matrimony through the Google Adwords Programme and in SEO (search engine optimisation).

The company had also obtained interim injunction from the court against a few other violators with domain names similar to the trademarks of Matrimony.com brands, it added.

The injunctions have been obtained against Bharatmatrimony.org, reddytelugumatrimony.com, telugumatrimony.org, vanjaritelugumatrimony.com, snkeralamatrimony.com, alltelugumatrimony.com as well as the mobile application Bharatcommunitymatrimony.

"We are pursuing legal action against those who deceptively use names similar to our trademarks and attempt to ride the goodwill and the reputation of our long-standing brands, on which we have invested heavily over the past two decades," said S. Ravichandran, GM (Legal & Regulatory) at Matrimony.com.