'What about green in tricolour', Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav taunts Giriraj Singh

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday reacted strongly against Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh for saying the Election Commission (EC) should ban the use of green flags, often associated with political and religious bodies associated with the Muslims, alleging that they spread hatred and bore resemblance to Pakistani flags.

Attacking Giriraj Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also wanted to remove the green colour from the national flag.

"Giriraj Singh should explain to the people of the country whether he wants to remove green from the national flag," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader further said that Giriraj Singh was a follower of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which wanted to replace the tricolour with their saffron flag.

"But the people of the country will not allow them to do so. We will fight for our national flag with green, while and saffron colours," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav further asked why Giriraj Singh and other BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were silent on their promise to provide 2 crore jobs annually to the youth.

"Why are they not saying anything about black money? What about 'achche din' or doubling farmers' income," he asked.