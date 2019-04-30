Home Nation

Citizenship row: Home Ministry issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, seeks reply in fortnight

The complainer, Swamy has been alleging since 2015 that Gandhi is a British citizen.

Published: 30th April 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

MHA has asked Gandhi to explain his factual position over that complaint about his citizenship in a fortnight. 

The letter says , "I am directed to say that this Ministry has received a representation from Dr Subramanian Swamy, in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH and that you were one of the directors and secretary of the said company," says the letter from BC Joshi, Director, Citizenship, in the home ministry.

It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the company's annual returns filed on 10/10/ 2005 and 31/10/ 2006, your date of birth has been given as 19/06/1970 and that you had declared your nationality as British."

The complainer, Swamy has been alleging since 2015 that Gandhi is a British citizen. Later in 2016,  Gandhi accused the BJP leader of misleading the nation and had challenged him to substantiate his claims with documentary proof.

