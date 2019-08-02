Home Nation

Women journalists denied fair share in Indian media: UN report

While 26.3 per cent top jobs were held by women at online portals, TV channels employed 20.9 per cent and magazines 13.6 per cent women in leadership positions, according to UN report.

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Female journalists "continue to be denied their fair share" at major media organisations in India, a new report by UN Women has claimed.

The report, titled "Gender Inequality in Indian Media", found that women were better represented online than in newspaper and TV.

While 26.3 per cent top jobs were held by women at online portals, TV channels employed 20.9 per cent and magazines 13.6 per cent women in leadership positions -- defined as someone designated editor-in-chief, managing editor, executive editor, bureau chief, or input/output editor.

ALSO READ: Media losing people's trust, thanks to social media: Study

None of the sampled newspapers, seven Hindi and six English, had a female boss.

The 13 newspapers were selected on the basis of their position in the Indian Readership Survey 2018, according to the report.

The UN body could not avail data from Navbharat Times and Dainik Bhaskar.

"The media today is largely male-dominated in India and across the world.

Women are often assigned to cover 'soft beats' such as Lifestyle and Fashion while men predominate in the 'hard beats' of politics, economy, and sports.

ALSO READ: Senior NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

"Men also occupy the majority of leadership positions.

By thus marginalising women's voices and perspectives, the Indian media essentially denies nearly a half of the population a chance to influence public opinion," the report said.

Unveiled at The Media Rumble by online news portal NewsLaundry, the study analysed six Hindi and as many English news channels, 11 websites, five radio stations, and four magazines besides the 13 newspapers.

Of the 2,963 writers in six English newspaper, only a quarter were women, while of the articles published, only 20 per cent were by women.

The report found that out of 17,312 articles, only 457 or less than 3 per cent were on gender issues, 39.6 per cent of which were written by women.

The scenario was worse in Hindi newspapers with only 17 per cent women of a total of 2,084 writers, with about 11 per cent of them getting bylines.

Digital media showed a ray of hope as women comprised of over 35 per cent of the writers who received bylines for 39.8 per cent of all articles.

It found that women in digital media contributed more articles than men on state and policy (58.4 per cent), crime and accident (53.5 per cent), culture and entertainment (51.3 per cent), and public life (50.3 per cent).

The UN body said in the study that as women's contribution "continues to be devalued at home and the workplace, it was the media industry's responsibility to engage with the issue of gender diversity".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations Journalism Indian Journalists Indian Media The Media Rumble
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp