Article 370 abrogation: BJP delivers on its core agenda, joy in the party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jubilation took over BJP rank and file, Monday, soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to repeal Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. With the move coming on the back of a mammoth mandate in Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government seemingly delivered fully on one of the three core agenda of the BJP.

The party had inherited the political commitment to abrogate Article 370 from its earliest avatar, the Jan Sangh. The two core commitments include unveiling a Uniform Civil Code and construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.Shah in his replies reminded the Opposition that the party has since its Jan Sangh days stood by its commitment to abrogate Article 370.

Incidentally, the saffron outfit inherited the stance against Article 370 from the agitation of Jan Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who insisted on one nation, one flag.

Scores of BJP leaders gave expression to their jubilation over the abrogation of Article 370, which also trashed Article 35A automatically. They maintained that the party has already delivered partially on the UCC with the legislation on triple talaq for the Muslim community.

“The NDA government has ended the aloofness of the Muslims in their personal laws. The main argument for UCC has been addressed with the triple talaq legislation. The rest of the legislation can come in due course as they are not urgent,” said a senior BJP functionary.

PM Narendra Modi had stated in the run up to Lok Sabha elections that the government would await the conclusion of the judicial exercise on Ram Janmabhoomi issue before initiating any action. The BJP leaders claimed that concrete steps in the direction of construction of Ram temple would be taken before the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

How the parties stood in House

For: NDA ADMK AAP BSP YSRCP TDP BJD TRS

Against: DMK Congress RJD Left SP

Walkout/Abstain: JDU NCP PDP TMC